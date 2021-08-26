Dr. Marco Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Silva, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Silva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Silva works at
Locations
Golden Triangle Neurocare Llp2965 Harrison St Ste 111, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 899-5949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a minor surgery and Dr. Silva explained everything very well. He has a sense of humor and helped me work through some of the mental concerns holding me back. He showed concern and interest in my questions and I couldn't ask for better. His nurse is fantastic, also!
About Dr. Marco Silva, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
