Overview

Dr. Marco Silva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Silva works at Christus Southeast Texas Spine Beaumont, TX in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.