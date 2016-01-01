Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz Andia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of San Marcos School of Medicine, Lima, Peru and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marco Ruiz Andia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1356334471
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, San Juan City Hospital, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- University of San Marcos School of Medicine, Lima, Peru
