Dr. Marco Andia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Andia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marco Andia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.
Dr. Andia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-2000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andia?
I am very satisfied
About Dr. Marco Andia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1356334171
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andia works at
Dr. Andia speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Andia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.