Dr. Marco Ramos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Ramos works at Spectrum Neurosurgery The Brain & Spine Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

