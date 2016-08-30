Dr. Marco Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marco Ramos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
Spectrum Neurosurgery The Brain & Spine Specialists2800 Hearne Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr Ramos for enabling my wife to gain the ability to walk again due to your surgical expertise in handling her very complicated medical condition. Also, thanks to your very talented PA Marybeth Forrest for the professionalism she has demonstrated is helping to obtain such a successful conclusion to my wife's case !!!
About Dr. Marco Ramos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346311552
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University|Metropolitan Hospital Center/NY
- Wheeling Hosp
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ramos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
