Dr. Marco Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marco Ramos, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and North Memorial Health.
Locations
Bay Regional Medical Center1900 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3703
Bay City4 Columbus Ave Ste 240, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (888) 569-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Super intelligent doctor; thorough and compassionate patient care.
About Dr. Marco Ramos, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Cayetano Heredia
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
