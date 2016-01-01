Overview

Dr. Marco Petrazzuoli, MD is a Dermatologist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Petrazzuoli works at Milford Medical/Aesthetic Care in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.