See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Newark and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.

Dr. Pelosi works at Pelosi Medical Center in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jay M. Zelinski D.o. Phd PC
    350 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 858-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayonne Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyomas Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pelosi?

    Aug 12, 2019
    I love it here & have been seeing Dr. Pelosi III for many years. I've never had a bad experience there and the staff is so friendly.
    — Aug 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pelosi to family and friends

    Dr. Pelosi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pelosi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD.

    About Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063531556
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Downtown Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Newark
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelosi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelosi works at Pelosi Medical Center in Bayonne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pelosi’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelosi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marco Pelosi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.