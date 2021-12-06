Overview

Dr. Marco Patti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Patti works at UNC Cardiology at Panther Creek in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.