Dr. Marco Patti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Patti, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Patti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Patti works at
Locations
-
1
UNC Cardiology at Panther Creek6715 Mccrimmon Pkwy, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (984) 215-6365
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patti?
Dec 5, 2012 I was 53, Dr Patti performed surgery to remove my cancerous Esophageal/Gastrointestinal Stage 4 tumor at the University of Chicago. Today it is 9 yrs and I am alive because of his innovative thinking and passion. I can’t thank him enough!!
About Dr. Marco Patti, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1568426658
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patti accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patti works at
Dr. Patti speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.