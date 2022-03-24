Dr. Marco Palmieri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Palmieri, DO
Dr. Marco Palmieri, DO is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 536-2800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Long Island Bone and Joint at Port Jefferson635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 204, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-0008
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
North Shore-lij Cardiovascular Medicine PC222 E Main St Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 606-4643Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pm
- Mather Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Palmieri explains options and treatments in detail, and he has provided excellent results. He and his staff have been totally polite and professional. Offices are clean and comfortable.
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1649447335
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pain Medicine
