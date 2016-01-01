Dr. Marco Morel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Morel, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Morel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
West Hartford836 Farmington Ave Ste 211, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 561-3557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marco Morel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1275505950
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morel speaks Arabic and French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morel.
