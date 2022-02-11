See All Podiatrists in Dover, DE
Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM

Podiatry
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Dr. Holgado works at Integrated Care Of Dover PA in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Care of Dover PA
    29 Gooden Ave, Dover, DE 19904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 678-4612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1760541528
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Holgado, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holgado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holgado works at Integrated Care Of Dover PA in Dover, DE. View the full address on Dr. Holgado’s profile.

    Dr. Holgado has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

