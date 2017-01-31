Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marco Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Hernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Marco T Hernandez Physician PC1024 E 163rd St, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 542-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's very thorough, gentle and accommodating. He's down to earth but professional.
About Dr. Marco Hernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043304405
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.