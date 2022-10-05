Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
Precision Eyewear16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
-
2
North Miami Office184 Ne 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 655-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
DR. GONZALEZ, M.D., IS OUR OPTHMOLOGIST, HE IS EXCELLENT FOR MY HUSBAND ME.
About Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730322116
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Univ of Miami
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- University of California, San Francisco
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
