Overview

Dr. Marco Gonzalez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.