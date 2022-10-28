See All Family Doctors in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Marco Gomez, MD

Family Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marco Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Gomez works at HealthFit Family Medicine in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centura Medical Group HealthFit Family Medicine
    2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 140B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 218-7774
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastodynia
Dyslipidemia
Insomnia
Mastodynia
Dyslipidemia
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastodynia
Dyslipidemia
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Marco Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811171572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Flower Family Physicians
    Internship
    • Flower Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado-School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez works at HealthFit Family Medicine in Castle Rock, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gomez’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

