See All Nephrologists in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Marco Farias, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marco Farias, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marco Farias, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from La Salle University, Mexico City, Mexico and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Farias works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
Dr. Hani Wadei, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
Dr. Katherine Oshel, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Mai, MD
Dr. Martin Mai, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantis
    5503 S Congress Ave Ste 103, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-7228
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farias?

    Oct 21, 2017
    This Dr. saved my life ! And he happens to be a wonderful person who cares about the you..
    Patricia McGuire in Boynton Beach, FL — Oct 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marco Farias, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marco Farias, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farias to family and friends

    Dr. Farias' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farias

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marco Farias, MD.

    About Dr. Marco Farias, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811978950
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • La Salle University, Mexico City, Mexico
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Farias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farias works at Florida Kidney Physicians in Atlantis, FL. View the full address on Dr. Farias’s profile.

    Dr. Farias has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Farias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marco Farias, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.