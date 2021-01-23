Dr. Marco Fabrega Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabrega Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Fabrega Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marco Fabrega Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Eye Care & Surgery Center of Ft Lauderdale2540 NE 9th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 561-3533
Kelly Assisted Living Services Inc290 NW 165th St Ph 2, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 949-1600
Surgery Center of Coral Gables1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020
Aran Eye Associates PA2140 W 68th St Ste 405, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 442-2020
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable Dr. Long wait in office but it’s worth it!
About Dr. Marco Fabrega Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629009675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Fabrega Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabrega Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabrega Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabrega Jr has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery and Pterygium Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabrega Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabrega Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabrega Jr.
