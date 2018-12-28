See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Marco Ellis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marco Ellis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Ellis works at Northwestern Medical Group Faculty Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Practice
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6022
    Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C.
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1575, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
  University Of Illinois Hospital

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 28, 2018
    Dr. Ellis is a great doctor. He is a skilled plastic surgeon with a great bedside manner. He takes time with his patients and makes you feel at ease.
    Chicago, IL — Dec 28, 2018
    About Dr. Marco Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1508021171
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    HARVARD MED SCH
    University of Virginia
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ellis works at Northwestern Medical Group Faculty Obstetrics and Gynecology in Chicago, IL.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

