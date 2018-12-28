Dr. Marco Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Ellis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Practice675 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6022
Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C.676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1575, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 266-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
Dr. Ellis is a great doctor. He is a skilled plastic surgeon with a great bedside manner. He takes time with his patients and makes you feel at ease.
About Dr. Marco Ellis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508021171
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- HARVARD MED SCH
- University of Virginia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.