Dr. Marco Ditullio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ditullio works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.