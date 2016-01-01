Dr. Ditullio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marco Ditullio, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Ditullio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ditullio works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Marco Ditullio, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Italian
- 1356428437
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center|University Of Milan
- Universita Degli Studi Di Milano, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
