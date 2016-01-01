Overview

Dr. Marco De Santis, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. De Santis works at Licking Mem Hlth Sys Endcrnlgy in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.