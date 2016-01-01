Dr. Marco De Santis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Santis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco De Santis, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Licking Mem Hlth Sys Endcrnlgy1272 W Main St Ste 204, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-1740
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1104080977
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. De Santis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Santis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Santis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Santis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Santis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De Santis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Santis.
