Dr. Marco Danon, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
55 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marco Danon, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from PASCACK VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.

Dr. Danon works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-6511
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 06, 2017
    My child had dropped considerably from his growth curb, which was already low. I had gone to several specialist. Danon was my 3rd opinion. His examination was more thorough, he went through all possible factors, and explained why they were or were not a possibility. Best of all, my son grew an inch and a half within 3 months of seeing him. That was the total of what he had grown the entire previous year. He is happy & healthy. - his staff do him a disservice, but he's wonderful.
    Rebecca M in Miami, FL — Jan 06, 2017
    About Dr. Marco Danon, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134280621
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PASCACK VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Danon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danon works at NICKLAUS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Danon’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Danon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

