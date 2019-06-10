See All General Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Marco Cioppi, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (13)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marco Cioppi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Cioppi works at Valley Vascular Consultants in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Vascular Consultants PC
    201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 530, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-7480
    Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs
    101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-1000
    Valley Vascular Access Center LLC
    4700 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-7480

Hospital Affiliations
  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2019
    Dr. Cippio's assistance in my surgery (Performed by Dr. Larry Parker, Ortho Spine Surgeon) proved essential in my operation being successful. His discovery of an aneurism during my surgery will likely save my tail in the future. I will definitely continue using him in the future.
    Walter M. Walker in Huntsville, AL — Jun 10, 2019
    About Dr. Marco Cioppi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437117603
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cioppi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cioppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cioppi works at Valley Vascular Consultants in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cioppi’s profile.

    Dr. Cioppi has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cioppi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cioppi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cioppi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cioppi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cioppi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

