Dr. Marco Campos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Campos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marco Campos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Campos works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Heart Care925 Gessner Rd Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-3535
-
2
Alfredo Sardinas MD PA427 W 20th St Ste 401, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 524-6126
-
3
Mca Cosmetic Dermatology Llp1140 Business Center Dr Ste 500, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 973-7445
-
4
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campos?
Great Doctor.
About Dr. Marco Campos, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487838256
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campos works at
Dr. Campos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.