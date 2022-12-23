See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali, MD

Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Bertucci Zoccali works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Dec 23, 2022
    I am extremely grateful to be a patient of Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali. He patiently listened to all of my concerns regarding my condition and he clearly explained his proposed robotic surgical solution. I was particularly worried about undergoing surgery as a Type 1 diabetic and Dr. Zoccali was very reassuring in this regard. He performed my surgery successfully only one week ago and I am already feeling really good. In my opinion Dr. Zoccali is an outstanding colorectal surgeon and I highly recommend him.
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • English, Italian
    • 1033537659
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertucci Zoccali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertucci Zoccali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertucci Zoccali works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bertucci Zoccali’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertucci Zoccali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertucci Zoccali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertucci Zoccali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertucci Zoccali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

