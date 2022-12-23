Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertucci Zoccali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Bertucci Zoccali works at
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I am extremely grateful to be a patient of Dr. Marco Bertucci Zoccali. He patiently listened to all of my concerns regarding my condition and he clearly explained his proposed robotic surgical solution. I was particularly worried about undergoing surgery as a Type 1 diabetic and Dr. Zoccali was very reassuring in this regard. He performed my surgery successfully only one week ago and I am already feeling really good. In my opinion Dr. Zoccali is an outstanding colorectal surgeon and I highly recommend him.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Italian
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
