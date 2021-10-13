Dr. Marco Alcala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Alcala, MD
Dr. Marco Alcala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's Unversity School Of Medicine.
Doctors Express874 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 Directions (412) 781-5600
Trinity Work Care3203 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 264-0087
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
This doctor is the best doctor I have ever worked with. He is compassionate, understanding, and very knowledgeable. Nothing but amazing things to say.
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Sports Medicine With The Pittsburgh Pirates
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Saint George's Unversity School Of Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Alcala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alcala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alcala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alcala speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alcala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alcala.
