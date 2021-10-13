See All Family Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Marco Alcala, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marco Alcala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's Unversity School Of Medicine.

Dr. Alcala works at Doctors Express in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Express
    874 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 781-5600
  2. 2
    Trinity Work Care
    3203 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 264-0087

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2021
    This doctor is the best doctor I have ever worked with. He is compassionate, understanding, and very knowledgeable. Nothing but amazing things to say.
    — Oct 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marco Alcala, MD
    About Dr. Marco Alcala, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912119967
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine With The Pittsburgh Pirates
    Internship
    • Heritage Valley Beaver
    Medical Education
    • Saint George's Unversity School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marco Alcala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alcala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alcala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alcala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alcala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alcala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alcala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

