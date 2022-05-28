Dr. Marco Albornoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albornoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marco Albornoz, MD
Overview
Dr. Marco Albornoz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Marco A Albornoz MD1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2105, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-2415
Wright Plastic Surgery PC1098 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 237-5801
Rheumatologist Specialist Assoc1503 Lansdowne Ave Ste 3010, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (610) 237-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best organized Doctor visit. Two bursa injections and a year later still surviving. The only thing Im going to feel is better. Rising risk.
About Dr. Marco Albornoz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1255414207
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albornoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albornoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albornoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albornoz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albornoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albornoz speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Albornoz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albornoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albornoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albornoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.