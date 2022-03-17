Overview

Dr. Marcin Gornisiewicz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE.



Dr. Gornisiewicz works at Rheumatology Consultants in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.