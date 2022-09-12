Dr. Bujak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Invasive Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Cmuj and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital17500 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 988-9512
-
2
Maurice Leibman MD & Assoc7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 700, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 272-1600
-
3
Multispecialty Clinic17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 210, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 272-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
thorough, smart, good doctor
About Dr. Marcin Bujak, MD
- Invasive Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1811158983
Education & Certifications
- Yale School of Medicine
- Baylor Coll Med-Affil Hosps
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Cmuj
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Bujak speaks Polish.
