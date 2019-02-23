Dr. Marcil Mamita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcil Mamita, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcil Mamita, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
Dr. Mamita works at
Office3655 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (866) 592-2199
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would totally recommend Dr. Mamita to family and friends. He has been our doctor for over 7 years. He is very respectful and very knowledgeable when it comes to elderly patients. The wait time is minimal and he answers all questions. He explains a condition in understandable language and he makes excellent recommendations.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1962412718
- Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
- Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
Dr. Mamita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamita works at
Dr. Mamita speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.