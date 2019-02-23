Overview

Dr. Marcil Mamita, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their fellowship with Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center



Dr. Mamita works at Optum - Family Medicine in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.