Dr. Marcie Rabin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Rabin works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.