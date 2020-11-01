Dr. Marcie Merson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcie Merson, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcie Merson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis Associates Of South Florida5130 Linton Blvd Ste C2, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 221-0374
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcie Merson has treated my Spinal Stenosis for several years. I originally had been told that Surgery was necessary by two Orthopedic surgeons before making an appointment with Dr. Merson. I became Dr. Merson's patient and have continued to see her avoiding Surgery to this date.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merson has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merson speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Merson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merson.
