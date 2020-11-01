Overview

Dr. Marcie Merson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Merson works at Arthritis Associates Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.