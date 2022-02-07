See All General Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Marcie Hertz, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (9)
Overview

Dr. Marcie Hertz, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Hertz works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montclair Breast Center PC
    37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Acute Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Chevron Icon
Discordant Breast Pathology Chevron Icon
Family History of Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone-Receptor Negative Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone-Receptor Positive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secondary Breast Malignancy Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Feb 07, 2022
    Dr. Hertz is an incredible doctor. I'm always a little jittery for my annual mammogram, but the moment I see Dr. Hertz, all my anxieties and apprehensions dissolve. She knows her stuff and I am always 100% assured of her diagnosis. To date, I've been lucky enough never to have had a serious issue, but if I did, Dr. Hertz would be my go-to doctor. She answers all my questions with patience and I have never, in 15 years, felt rushed or dismissed. I highly recommend her without one single reservation.
    Liz — Feb 07, 2022
    About Dr. Marcie Hertz, MD

    Breast Surgery
    English
    1164477857
    Residency
    Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
    Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
    Albert Einstein College Medicine
    Cornell University
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hertz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hertz works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hertz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

