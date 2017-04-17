Overview

Dr. Marcial Jimenez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus and Jacobi Medical Center.



Dr. Jimenez works at Medikids Pediatrics Medicine II Pllc in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.