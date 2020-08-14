Dr. Marcia Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Zuckerman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Locations
1
Tufts Medical Center Community Care101 Main St Ste 112, Medford, MA 02155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zuckermen is wonderful! I never in my life had such a honest and understanding DR! I trust her and I feel she cares alot!!
About Dr. Marcia Zuckerman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083653224
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Longwood Psychiatry
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
