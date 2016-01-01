Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia Segal, DO
Dr. Marcia Segal, DO is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Segal Aaronson Pulmonary Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 250, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.