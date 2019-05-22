Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Mid Atlantic Headache Institut1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 104, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 602-1999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ribeiro is one of the few neurologists who understands and treats trigeminal neuralgia. She has always called me back if I had questions or a problem and takes as much time as I need to get a good working treatment plan for my migraines.
About Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225087885
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University School Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribeiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ribeiro accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ribeiro has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribeiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ribeiro speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribeiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.