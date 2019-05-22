See All Neurologists in Pikesville, MD
Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD

Neurology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Ribeiro works at Mid Atlantic Headache Institute in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid Atlantic Headache Institut
    1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 104, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 602-1999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1225087885
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geo Washington University School Med
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcia Ribeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ribeiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ribeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ribeiro works at Mid Atlantic Headache Institute in Pikesville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ribeiro’s profile.

    Dr. Ribeiro has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribeiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribeiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

