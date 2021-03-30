Dr. Marcia Mitre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Mitre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Mitre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Mitre works at
Locations
1
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
2
Ahn Nephrology Associates500 Blazier Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-8900
3
Allegheny Imaging of Mccandless LLC9335 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 359-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitre has been my gastroenterologist for at least 10 years now and I wouldn't think of ever going to anyone else. She is very thorough; spends time actually listening to your symptoms and concerns; never rushes you and has actually reached out to me when I've been having rough patches to check up on me. I always feel very safe and calm in her care when any testing is performed. I highly recommend her without reservation!!!
About Dr. Marcia Mitre, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588690515
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitre works at
Dr. Mitre has seen patients for Diarrhea, Dysentery and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.