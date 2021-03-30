Overview

Dr. Marcia Mitre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.



Dr. Mitre works at West Penn Positive Health Clinc in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Dysentery and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.