Overview

Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Mitchells Pediatrics in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.