Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mitchell works at Mitchells Pediatrics in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchells Pediatrics
    221 Pecan Park Ave, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 374-6495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bacterial Infections
Earwax Removal
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bacterial Infections
Earwax Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Healthfirst
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    MedHealthInsurance
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2017
    When I tell you this is the best pediatrician, staff and clinic around, I mean it! They are always amazing with my children. I would never dream of going anywhere else! No other peds doc or clinic compares...So thankful for them
    Aug 25, 2017
    Pineville, LA
    Photo: Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD
    About Dr. Marcia Mitchell, MD

    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275724411
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
