Dr. Marcia Malcolm, MD

Pediatrics
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marcia Malcolm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. 

Dr. Malcolm works at DELRAY PEDIATRICS in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Delray Pediatrics
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste E315, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 381-7990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Hives
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Urinary Incontinence
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 11, 2020
    Dr Malcom was the first Pediatrician that I came across when I moved up to Palm Beach County. Since meeting her and her staff I have nothing but the highest commendations and recommendations of her office. They are all polite, respectful, and very helpful. It's a small office with a very "Neighborhood Doctor" feel to it. She knows her patients and is always willing to listen to a parents concerns. Now having had our second child Dr Malcolm's office will be in our lives for a very long time.
    M.Reyes — Jun 11, 2020
    About Dr. Marcia Malcolm, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1033125257
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcia Malcolm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malcolm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malcolm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malcolm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malcolm works at DELRAY PEDIATRICS in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Malcolm’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malcolm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malcolm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malcolm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malcolm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

