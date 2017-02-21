Overview

Dr. Marcia Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.