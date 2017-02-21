Dr. Marcia Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcia Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Monmouth Cardiology Associates11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 663-0300
Monmouth Cardiology Associates222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1332
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Dr. Liu is very kind and warm.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144294737
- Med College Of Georgia
- Wright Patterson Afb Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease
