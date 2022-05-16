Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia Khalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcia Khalil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Khalil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Access Health Obgyn410 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-1541
-
2
Access Health252 Rural Acres Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalil?
I moved to the area 2 tears ago, and my gynecologist back in Ohio told me that I probably had PCOS but didn't do any tests or anything to help me get a solid diagnosis, and she also wouldn't give me an IUD because I hadn't had any kids yet (like that matters). I have ADHD and taking medication on regular schedule is....complicated, but my husband and I aren't ready to have kids, so birth control is a MUST. When I went to see Dr. Khalil for my first appointment, not only did she immediately schedule tests for a PCOS diagnosis, she recommended and followed through with giving me a Mirena so I didn't have to worry about remembering to take a pill daily or pregnancy scares. She's friendly, personable, prioritizes her patients' health and lifestyle, and she makes the exam appointment as minimally awkward as possible. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marcia Khalil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023171089
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil works at
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.