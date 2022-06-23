Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hogeling works at
Locations
Phoenix Children's Hospital1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0985MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Santa Monica Bay Physicians2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1070, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hogeling?
We were able to get seen very quickly, which is rare for specialists like Dr. Hogeling. The medicine she prescribed was incredibly impactful.
About Dr. Marcia Hogeling, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Dutch and French
- 1871786293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
