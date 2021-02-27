Dr. Marcia Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Halpern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Halpern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Halpern works at
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm1840 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (215) 893-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to see Dr. Halpern rather quickly after an MRI, and while my particular problem does not have a simple fix, she had the most insight of anyone I had seen up to that point in my journey. No issues with the visit or care.
About Dr. Marcia Halpern, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275556789
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern works at
Dr. Halpern has seen patients for Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
