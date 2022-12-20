Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD
Dr. Marcia Glenn, MD is a Dermatologist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Marcia J. Glenn, M.D. Dermatology and Laser Center447 N Prairie Ave # 2, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 331-0482
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780731976
- Lac King/drew Med Center|Santa Clara Valley Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Dr. Glenn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Glenn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glenn.
