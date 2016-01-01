Overview

Dr. Marcia Deitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.