Dr. Marcia Cave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Cave, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Womens Health Care P C4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2300, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 858-4610
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is very easy to understand. Love her personality...she is real. She did not deliver my children...I didn't live here at the time so I cannot give an opinion in regards to obstetrics. I have recommended her to others although she is hard to get in to see if not established patient. That to me is a good sign.
About Dr. Marcia Cave, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962401646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Cave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cave has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.