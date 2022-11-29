Dr. Marci Troxell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troxell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marci Troxell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marci Troxell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine2741 Debarr Rd Ste C308, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 516-9205
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Troxell listens well and is very knowledgeable. I wasn't sure how a tele-med visit would help me, but she made sure I was getting the care I needed.
About Dr. Marci Troxell, DO
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578701033
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troxell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troxell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troxell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troxell has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troxell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Troxell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troxell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troxell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troxell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.