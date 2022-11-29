Overview

Dr. Marci Troxell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Troxell works at Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.