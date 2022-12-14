Overview

Dr. Marci Roy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Roy works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.