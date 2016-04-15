Overview

Dr. Marci Ostroff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ostroff works at Women For Women Obstetrics & Gynecology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Preeclampsia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.