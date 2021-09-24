Overview

Dr. Marci Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.