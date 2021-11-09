Dr. Mahathanaruk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchyarn Mahathanaruk, DO
Overview
Dr. Marchyarn Mahathanaruk, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Pain Solutions300 Union Blvd Ste 600, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 456-8868
St Anthony Hospital11600 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-0000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Dimensions Pain Management - Lakewood11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 225, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. March always takes the time to be sure I understand the procedure. He and Jason, the Radiologist, are some of the most caring professional have experienced
About Dr. Marchyarn Mahathanaruk, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1265674287
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
